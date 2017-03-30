JSE leads on audit firm rotation
The JSE is the first listed company to take the initiative on the plan of the Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors (Irba) to introduce mandatory rotation of audit firms.
During 2016, the JSE’s audit committee decided that after several decades as its independent auditor, KPMG would not be considered for reappointment for financial 2016.
EY has been appointed as the new independent auditor.
JSE CEO Nicky Newton-King said the decision was made before Irba’s consultation on mandatory rotation. "KPMG had been our auditors for decades and we felt it was appropriate to put the audit out to tender."
In the JSE’s just-released annual report, the audit committee said no matters of concern regarding the performance of the external auditors had been noted. KPMG had executed its responsibilities "with diligence and distinction". The JSE board said KPMG had "at all times remained independent of the company". In 2016 the audit committee adopted a formal policy on audit-firm rotation in terms of which "the company’s external audit account was put to tender", said the committee.
The committee decided, because of its long tenure, KPMG would not be considered for reappointment for the 2017 financial year. Shareholders will be given an opportunity to consider and approve the appointment of EY at the annual general meeting.
At 2016’s meeting, KPMG’s reappointment was supported by 99.8% of the shareholders who voted.
The JSE’s decision to replace its external auditor despite there being no concern relating to KPMG’s independence touches on a key issue Irba raised in its push for mandatory rotation: the perception of independence.
Irba CEO Bernard Agulhas has spoken about the dangers of the relationship between the auditor and client becoming too cosy as audit tenure increased.
"One of the most controversial aspects of the auditor independence debate is the role that appearance should play in setting standards and regulation.
"Standard-setters and regulators must consider the perception of investors and users of financial information as it is these very perceptions that will inform user reliance on financial statements and audit opinions," said Agulhas.
While the replacement of KPMG is in line with Irba’s plans to require listed companies to change external audit firms every 10 years by 2023, switching to EY may not support Irba’s secondary objective of promoting transformation in the audit profession. Newton-King said that part of the JSE’s engagement with EY was designed to ensure the people leading the JSE audit reflected a visible commitment to transformation.
KPMG told Business Day its resignation was triggered by the JSE decision to adopt a formal policy on audit-firm rotation.
Although those opposing Irba’s plan contend there are no concerns about auditor independence and little support for mandatory rotation there are signs shareholders are not entirely happy with the current situation. Traditionally support for the reappointment of external auditors has been in the high 90s but in recent months increasing numbers of shareholders of large listed companies have been voting against the reappointment resolution.
At Reunert and Spar more than 35% of shareholders voted against re-election. At Woolworths, Barloworld, Astral Foods and Tiger Brands more than 15% voted against reappointment. Considerable numbers of shareholders at Nampak, Nu-World, Rhodes Food, Octodec and Oceana group also voted against reappointment.
