JSE leads on audit firm rotation

In the JSE’s just-released annual report, the audit committee said no matters of concern regarding the performance of the external auditors had been noted. KPMG had executed its responsibilities "with diligence and distinction". The JSE board said KPMG had "at all times remained independent of the company". In 2016 the audit committee adopted a formal policy on audit-firm rotation in terms of which "the company’s external audit account was put to tender", said the committee.

The committee decided, because of its long tenure, KPMG would not be considered for reappointment for the 2017 financial year. Shareholders will be given an opportunity to consider and approve the appointment of EY at the annual general meeting.

At 2016’s meeting, KPMG’s reappointment was supported by 99.8% of the shareholders who voted.

The JSE’s decision to replace its external auditor despite there being no concern relating to KPMG’s independence touches on a key issue Irba raised in its push for mandatory rotation: the perception of independence.

Irba CEO Bernard Agulhas has spoken about the dangers of the relationship between the auditor and client becoming too cosy as audit tenure increased.

"One of the most controversial aspects of the auditor independence debate is the role that appearance should play in setting standards and regulation.