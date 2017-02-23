Companies / Financial Services

Maria Ramos mum on imminent announcement from Absa’s UK parent

Barclays Africa CEO says the group has completed a three-year plan to transform itself into a standalone pan-African bank

23 February 2017 - 09:37 AM Robert Laing
Maria Ramos. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Maria Ramos. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Will Barclays Africa Group soon be Absa again?

When the group released its results for the year to end-December on Thursday morning, it said its UK parent Barclays would be making an announcement later in the day.

Barclays reduced its stake in its South African subsidiary to 50.1% in May by selling 12.2% of its shares for R13bn, and has said it intends divesting of its remaining stake.

During a conference call, CEO Maria Ramos said the group had completed a three-year plan to transform itself into a standalone pan-African bank. She declined to comment on the Barclays announcement before its release.

The contribution from the rest of Africa grew to 23% of the group’s R72.4bn net income, up from 21% in the year-earlier period. Barclays Africa reported net income growth of 7.7% and headline earnings growth of 5% to R15bn.

Barclays Africa declared a final dividend of R5.70, which, when added to its R4.60 interim dividend, took the total for the year to R10.30, a 3% increase on the previous year’s R10.

The group splits itself into three segments: retail and business banking (RBB), which accounts for 72% of net income and 62% of headline earnings; corporate investment baking (CIB), which contributes 22% to income and 34% to earnings; and wealth, investment management and insurance (WIMI), which contributes 7% to group income and 9% to earnings.

Somewhat alarming were Barclays Africa’s head office costs, which grew 17% to R1.1bn, meaning overheads outpaced the growth of its three income generating divisions.

Financial director Jason Quinn said the rise in head office costs was due to investment in technology, adding that the competitive advantage the group would gain from its new data centres should pay off in time.

Ramos said stemming losses in its South African retail and business banking division was a key component of the three-year plan, and the group had achieved this. It had added 2.5-million customers since 2013.

The segmental breakdown in the results showed the RBB division grew income 6% to R52bn, but its contribution to headline earnings was down 3% to R9bn.

The group’s best performer was CIB, which grew income 17% to R16bn and headline earnings 27.5% to R5bn.

WIMI’s income contribution remained flat at R5.2bn and its contribution to headline earnings declined 4% to less than R1.4bn.

The group’s total assets declined 4% to R1.1-trillion over the year.

Credit impairments were up 26% to R8.8bn, resulting in a 1.08% credit loss ratio from 0.92%. Ramos said this had been expected in this part of the credit cycle.

Regarding the Competition Commission’s investigation into collusive behaviour by foreign exchange traders at numerous banks, Barclays Africa said in the results statement it had brought the conduct of two of its traders to the attention of the commission in applying for leniency.

