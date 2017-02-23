Maria Ramos mum on imminent announcement from Absa’s UK parent

Will Barclays Africa Group soon be Absa again?

When the group released its results for the year to end-December on Thursday morning, it said its UK parent Barclays would be making an announcement later in the day.

Barclays reduced its stake in its South African subsidiary to 50.1% in May by selling 12.2% of its shares for R13bn, and has said it intends divesting of its remaining stake.

During a conference call, CEO Maria Ramos said the group had completed a three-year plan to transform itself into a standalone pan-African bank. She declined to comment on the Barclays announcement before its release.

The contribution from the rest of Africa grew to 23% of the group’s R72.4bn net income, up from 21% in the year-earlier period. Barclays Africa reported net income growth of 7.7% and headline earnings growth of 5% to R15bn.

Barclays Africa declared a final dividend of R5.70, which, when added to its R4.60 interim dividend, took the total for the year to R10.30, a 3% increase on the previous year’s R10.

The group splits itself into three segments: retail and business banking (RBB), which accounts for 72% of net income and 62% of headline earnings; corporate investment baking (CIB), which contributes 22% to income and 34% to earnings; and wealth, investment management and insurance (WIMI), which contributes 7% to group income and 9% to earnings.