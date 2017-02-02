VBS Mutual Bank, which lent Jacob Zuma R7.8m, will list on the JSE

VBS Mutual Bank, which made headlines last year after it gave President Jacob Zuma a loan to reimburse the state for upgrades to his personal home, plans to list on the JSE, its chairperson said on Thursday.

The bank lent Zuma R7.8m after a court ordered he pay back part of the $16m the state spent on his luxury home.

The lender, whose clients are mostly rural homebuilders or small businesses, plans to expand from only four branches now to a nationwide network, chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi said.

"It is a no-brainer to list within the next three years," Matodzi said after a media conference.