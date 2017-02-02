Companies / Financial Services

Transaction Capital plans to issue new shares

02 February 2017 - 11:47 AM Andries Mahlangu
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ERIC MALEMA
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ERIC MALEMA

Minibus taxi financier and debt collector Transaction Capital said on Thursday it was looking to raise additional capital for potential acquisitions by issuing new shares to qualifying investors.

In November, the small-cap company allocated R500m for acquisitive growth, which included the Australia-based Recoveries Corporation.

"[Transaction Capital] continues to scan the environment for opportunities to make further acquisitions and to deploy capital," the company said in a statement.

"In addition, the equity raise is also expected to help continue to build trading liquidity in Transaction Capital shares."

Subsidiary SA Taxi advanced R7.2bn to finance 26,352 minibus taxis as at September 30, according to group’s financial results, which were released in November 2016.

Transaction Capital issued up to 28.4-million new ordinary shares via an accelerated bookbuild.

The stock was down 2.63% to R14.80 in midmorning trade on the JSE, giving the company a market value of R8.6bn.

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
H&M targets expansion in SA
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
African Phoenix shares traded
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Will they or won’t they? Major US companies are ...
Companies
4.
Eskom may suffer as coal strikes loom
Companies / Energy
5.
Tenders for millions of tonnes of coal expected ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Banking's bulls still on the run
Business

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.