Cardtronics has acquired Cape Town’s Spark for SA’s ATM roll-out

The Automated Teller Machine (ATM) has revolutionised the way people bank but, apparently, SA has fewer machines than comparable jurisdictions. New technology has seen the ATM has become a sophisticated banking tool enabling customers to do more complex transactions that would once have been undertaken at a bank branch.

This is part of the reason why ATM roll-out has been quite aggressive in SA, but experts say there is still room for more. Cardtronics, the world’s largest non-bank ATM operator, announced earlier this week that it has acquired Spark ATM Systems, an independent ATM deployer based in Cape Town.

Spark founders Marc Sternberg and Russel Berman and their existing management team will continue in their current roles, and the head office in Cape Town will be retained to become the Cardtronics African base.