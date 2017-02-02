African Phoenix shares traded

Shares in African Phoenix resumed trade at a premium on Wednesday — following a lengthy suspension of the stock, formerly African Bank Investments Limited (Abil) — as investors speculated on the potential of the cash-flush investment holding company, while others covered historical short positions.

Trading in Abil shares was suspended in August 2014 at 31c per share, following the curatorship proceedings instituted against its largest subsidiary, African Bank.

African Bank has since relaunched under new management with no ties to Abil.

African Phoenix’s only operating entity is Stangen, a long-term insurer that formerly wrote credit life insurance policies on African Bank loans.

The company also has a R1.8bn cash pile and a new CEO, Enos Banda, who is expected to unveil its strategy by March.

Banda has held senior positions in banking and is chairman of Letshego Holdings, a financial services company headquartered in Botswana. African Phoenix’s finance chief, John Evans, was a business rescue practitioner for Abil.

Jean Pierre Verster, a portfolio manager at Fairtree Capital, said until African Phoenix announced its strategy, there was not much basis on which to value the share.

"What’s listed is a small insurance business, that is roughly break-even, and a pile of cash on which interest is being earned," Verster said.

At Wednesday’s closing price of 52c per share, African Phoenix had a market value of R780.6m.

Ordinary shares had traded at a premium to their net asset value of 35.7c per share due to possible short covering and the R1.13bn in preference shareholder equity on the balance sheet, said a spokesperson from 36One Asset Management.

"The company is not forced to pay a dividend to its preference shareholders, as they are noncumulative preference shares, which only have a right to dividends if a dividend is declared. This equity effectively represents interest-free capital for the time being."

36One, a long-time shorter of Abil shares, had covered most of its short positions before the share resumed trading.

Investors short a stock when they expect the price to fall by borrowing shares from a broker, selling them in the market and buying them back at a lower price, profiting off the difference.

Short positions had largely been covered before Abil was suspended or through over-the-counter trades after the suspension, Verster said.