AMENDED FINANCIAL SECTOR CODE
Empowerment leeway for banks
Amended Financial Sector Code opens the way for banks to be given the option to support the growth of black business if they prefer not to do new BEE equity deals
The amended Financial Sector Code would be likely to permit banks to provide "equity equivalent" funding to black businesses on the exit of empowerment partners, rather than only being able to top up black ownership levels with new equity deals, according to an independent consultant.
Banks, life insurers and short-term insurers were likely to be given "practical funding options" upon the exit of black empowerment partners, said Erosha Govender, transformation strategist at Alternative Prosperity — specialists in Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) with representation on the Department of Trade and Industry’s B-BBEE technical committee.
"Stand-alone asset managers and other industry players are likely to be subject to generic code rules on the exit of empowerment shareholders, but discussions with the department are still ongoing," Govender said on Tuesday.
Her comments follow last week’s warning from Parliament’s finance committee chairman Yunus Carrim, who told banks to "transform voluntarily or be transformed by the government".
The finance committee will hold public hearings into the transformation of the sector on March 14. In terms of the Financial Sector Code, black ownership needs to amount to 25%, which can take various forms. Financial institutions have been exempt from having to maintain ownership at 25% when empowerment partners exited.
But the "once-empowered, always-empowered" clause in the current code had been contentious, said Trevor Chandler, a senior policy adviser at the Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa).
Every time [banks] have to top up a black empowerment deal, it sterilises capital that could be out there providing credit and generating economic growthLeon Campher
Asisa CEO
In terms of the draft amended code, published in March 2016, banks are likely to be given the option to support the growth of black business if they preferred not to do new equity deals on the exit of empowerment partners, but still wanted to maintain black ownership points, Chandler said.
"Every time [banks] have to top up a black empowerment deal, it sterilises capital that could be out there providing credit and generating economic growth," Asisa CEO Leon Campher said.
The financial services sector had committed R100bn towards the development of black industrialists, he said. While more could be done to transform the financial services sector, Campher cautioned against narratives that misunderstood, for example, who owned banks and other financial institutions.
Since most of these were listed companies, their shareholders were largely local and international pension funds, including the Government Employees Pension Fund, and black consortiums, Campher said. "Ordinary South Africans are invested in these pension funds. A minority of listed shares are directly owned by individuals," he said.
The amended Financial Sector Code, which falls under the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act, is expected to be gazetted by March.
Please login or register to comment.