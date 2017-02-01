Delisting on the cards for Atlas Mara

Their combined interest, held through investment manager Wellington Management Group, fell to less than 10% to 6.9-million shares.

The Bloomberg newswire reported Atlas Mara insiders as saying Diamond was considering delisting and might be looking for an investor or private-equity firm to back him.

A spokesman for Atlas Mara declined to comment. He also would not comment on the progress of its cost-cutting initiatives, aimed at $8m cost savings per year.

Atlas Mara announced the cost cutting when it presented its half-year results for the period to June 2016 during which its banking profit more than halved to $9.2m.

Analysts covering the group say that while the cost-cutting initiative is positive, it is " largely immaterial to the investment thesis at this juncture".

Citi Research’s equities unit halved its target price for Atlas Mara from $6.25 a share to just $3 in November. Since then, the share price plunged by 24.3%.