AFRICA BANKING GROUP
Delisting on the cards for Atlas Mara
The pan-African bank holding company's momentum stalled following a series of bank buy-outs and a falling share price in London
Pan-African bank holding company Atlas Mara’s momentum has stalled after a series of bank buy-outs, leading co-founder Bob Diamond to consider a delisting after its share price plunged in London over the past few months.
News that banking pretax operating profit for the nine months to September – reported in October 2016 – declined 69.9% to $4.1m has eroded investor confidence further, seeing the share shedding 30% of its value between the release of the results and last week.
Blue chips such as BNY Mellon and Goldman Sachs helped sink the share, reducing their indirect exposure to the company in January.
Their combined interest, held through investment manager Wellington Management Group, fell to less than 10% to 6.9-million shares.
The Bloomberg newswire reported Atlas Mara insiders as saying Diamond was considering delisting and might be looking for an investor or private-equity firm to back him.
A spokesman for Atlas Mara declined to comment. He also would not comment on the progress of its cost-cutting initiatives, aimed at $8m cost savings per year.
Atlas Mara announced the cost cutting when it presented its half-year results for the period to June 2016 during which its banking profit more than halved to $9.2m.
Analysts covering the group say that while the cost-cutting initiative is positive, it is " largely immaterial to the investment thesis at this juncture".
Citi Research’s equities unit halved its target price for Atlas Mara from $6.25 a share to just $3 in November. Since then, the share price plunged by 24.3%.
The equities unit said Atlas Mara’s business model hinged on its management’s ability to acquire banks in sub-Saharan Africa, scaling to about $17.5bn in assets and earning a 2% return on assets.
By its third quarter of 2016, the value of its assets stood at only $2.8bn, marginally up from the $2.6bn it had shortly after its launch in 2014.
The bank-holding company is expected to reach its $17.5bn asset goal only in 2023.
The cost-cutting included stripping out the management layer between the Atlas Mara holding company and BancABC, one of the four banking groups it owns.
But another insider at BancABC, who cannot be named as the matters are private, indicated the changes were necessary.
"The business had grown quite significantly before the takeover and further growth required significant capital injection and repositioning of the business," he said.
BancABC reported a profit after tax of $0.5m in its 2015 financial year, its latest reported period; marking a turnaround from the previous period’s loss of $58.5m.
"As with most banking acquisitions, new shareholders typically want to start with a blank slate, which meant significant once-off provisioning of the asset book, which resulted in the $58.5m loss," said the insider.
"What then followed, resulting in positive turnaround, is the normal business, which is a reflection of the results of the business strategy implemented [after] the acquisition."
BancABC’s performance failed to counter pressure from its parent’s holding in Union Bank of Nigeria (UBN), however. "The Nigerian banking industry, across the board, was hit very hard by nonperforming loans, which was further made worse by the depreciation of the naira to major global currencies," said the insider.
In the middle of 2016, the Central Bank of Nigeria abandoned capital controls as the country faced dollar shortages amidst a rout in oil prices. This saw the naira shed a chunk of its value, which had a negative effect of 16.7% on the associated income Atlas Mara earned from UBN.
