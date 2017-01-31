Companies / Financial Services

BOURSE LICENCE

Regulator questions confidence

31 January 2017 - 06:20 AM Moyagabo Maake
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange
The JSE’s belief that the Financial Services Board (FSB) did not follow the rules when it decided to grant a stock-exchange licence to newcomer ZAR X was plainly wrong, the regulator argued before the FSB appeal board on Monday.

On the first day of the hearing, lawyers for the FSB said the JSE and 4 Africa Exchange (4AX) were given sight of all public documents they sought and it was not understood why they lodged the application to appeal.

The JSE and 4AX are jointly appealing against the registrar of securities services’ decision to grant ZAR X a stock-exchange licence in September.

The JSE has said it welcomes competition, but would like all participants to compete on a level playing field "bound by the same set of rules and in an environment in which important issues of public policy have been settled; issues such as regulatory standards, systemic risk and investor protection".

Counsel for the FSB argued that the application was at heart a market-compliance issue.

The hearing follows an earlier urgent appeal by the JSE against a "conditional licence" granted to ZAR X, which the appeal board dismissed. ZAR X later repudiated in favour of a "final" licence, which was granted in September 2016.

The JSE also appealed against the decision to grant this licence and has to date not explained why it has joined forces with 4AX for the appeal.

4AX was also granted a licence in September.

The two stock exchanges announced a collaboration in December, two months after the JSE confirmed it had lodged an appeal against the decision to grant 4AX a licence – after a series of engagements.

4AX CEO Fay Mukaddam said she was preparing for the launch of her stock exchange.

The hearing continues and is expected to end on Tuesday.

