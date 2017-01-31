Auditors board vies to become watchdog for all

That SA had maintained the top position for strength of auditing and reporting standards in the World Economic Forum’s rankings was testament to the strength of monitoring and compliance processes by the board, Agulhas said.

The processes held auditors to high levels of ethical and professional conduct, he said.

SA has more than 10 professional accounting bodies representing about 56,000 professional accountants, most of whom belong to the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica).

Saica declined to comment on Irba’s proposal. Professional bodies had principally agreed with the need for an overarching regulator, but the manner in which the regulator would function was the subject of debate, said Rashied Small, executive for education, training and membership at the South African Institute of Professional Accountants. Professional bodies all operated under different rules and common standards were needed, Small said.

A single regulator for the accounting profession would drive efficiency, but it needed to be separate from the audit standard setter and the professional body to avoid conflicts of interest, said Erna Swart, CEO of the Accounting Standards Board.

The board sets financial reporting standards for the public sector.