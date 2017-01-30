SA may fill global de-risk gap

SA’s major banks look set to fill a growing gap created by their global counterparts, which in widespread "de-risking" are cancelling correspondent banking relationships in Africa and threatening the continent’s access to the global economy.

Among other functions, correspondent banking enables cross-border payments between banks, which ensures businesses can transact in foreign currencies.

"There are two or three markets where we’ve had to engage quite intensely with our dollar-clearing banks … because they consider [these markets] to be higher risk from an anti-money laundering point of view," said Kenny Fihla, Standard Bank’s deputy CEO of corporate and investment banking.

Angola, a country with considerable growth potential, risked being shut out of the dollar-clearing market, he said.

In a post-financial crisis crackdown on commercial crime, global regulators have levied fines against banks that do not have adequate "know your customer" and anti-money laundering processes in place.

In addition to having their own controls in place, correspondent banks must be confident the respondent banks with which they do business also have these controls in place.

Rather than risk fines and reputational damage, international banks are simply "de-risking" by exiting banking relationships in countries perceived to have inadequate controls.

Standard Bank had been affected by de-risking in Angola, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe, the bank said recently in court papers.

Suresh Chaytoo, sector director of banks at RMB, a division of FirstRand, said: "RMB has been impacted by de-risking to the extent that international banks are moving away from certain African countries that they see as noncore."

Higher capital charges and compliance costs since the financial crisis had made it more difficult for banks to maintain profitable relationships, resulting in many focusing on core activities, said Peter Crawley, Citi country officer for SA.

Citi remained committed to its correspondent banking relationships in 40 African countries, Crawley said.

The IMF has called for a co-ordinated effort to tackle the decline in correspondent banking, citing regional arrangements to process transactions as a possible solution.

South African banks, which are highly regarded globally, would be the obvious choice.

"Regional banks … are vital to ensure the continued connectedness of Africa to the global economy as banks across the world find it easier to maintain relationships with fewer groups than have a presence in multiple countries," said Barclays Africa executive director David Hodnett. However, he warned that these banks would eventually face the same regulatory obstacles as their global peers and elect to "strategically retreat" where regulation proved too much of an economic hurdle.