The shine has worn off King code’s crown

Just three months since the launch of the fourth iteration of the King code on corporate governance and there are already signs of King fatigue. Within the corporate community and among experts who advise them on governance, there is a sense that King 4 may be a code too far.

Remgro’s Johann Rupert may have voiced many people’s frustrations when he said at December’s annual general meeting that he was "sick of the King code nonsense". (Although his specific complaint about auditor rotation had nothing to do with the code.)

The first King code, launched in 1994, sparked excitement and enthusiasm around what was then a relatively new idea, formalising restraints on the behaviour of corporate executives. Twenty-two years later, and the excitement and enthusiasm have largely disappeared.

Now much of the online discussion about the code concerns the plans of the Institute of Directors (IoD) to charge a royalty fee for its use. The concerns may have been prompted by the prominence given to the issue, with page one devoted to "copyright and trademarks".