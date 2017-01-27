Liberty’s shares tumble after it warns of lower earnings

Liberty’s share price fell as much as 6% in early trade on Friday after the life insurer flagged lower earnings in the year to end-December.

The financial serves group said in a trading update on Friday that normalised headline earnings per share (HEPS) were likely drop between 35% and 55% in the year to end-December, from a year-earlier period.

Poor portfolio returns, a stronger rand and the write-down of infrastructure investments held in the alternatives portfolio weighed on the financial performance.

The company said that abnormally high risk claims in the South African individual arrangements and Liberty corporate businesses contributed to reduced risk profits in the second half.

The stock price was down 5.75% to R116.24, valuing the company at R33.2bn.

The year-end results are due out on February 24.