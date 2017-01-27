Companies / Financial Services

Liberty’s shares tumble after it warns of lower earnings

27 January 2017 - 12:16 PM Staff Writer
Thabo Dloti. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Thabo Dloti. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Liberty’s share price fell as much as 6% in early trade on Friday after the life insurer flagged lower earnings in the year to end-December.

The financial serves group said in a trading update on Friday that normalised headline earnings per share (HEPS) were likely drop between 35% and 55% in the year to end-December, from a year-earlier period.

Poor portfolio returns, a stronger rand and the write-down of infrastructure investments held in the alternatives portfolio weighed on the financial performance.

The company said that abnormally high risk claims in the South African individual arrangements and Liberty corporate businesses contributed to reduced risk profits in the second half.

The stock price was down 5.75% to R116.24, valuing the company at R33.2bn.

The year-end results are due out on February 24.

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
LG distances itself from Gupta family-owned Oakbay
Companies
2.
WATCH: ANCYL storm Absa branch in Durban CBD
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Momentum axes trio over trade secrets
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Blow after blow leaves Ford’s reputation bruised
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Liberty’s shares tumble after it warns of lower ...
Companies / Financial Services

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.