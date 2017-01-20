Stassen rides indomitable Capitec’s rise
Co-founder’s retirement brought no downturn in share price — and he is well placed to keep benefiting
In September 2013, when Capitec CEO Riaan Stassen announced his retirement from the company he had helped to set up, he owned 2-million of the company’s shares. At the time they were worth R408m. This week, 2-million Capitec shares are worth R1.4bn.
On January 13, when the shares were trading at R706, Stassen sold 50,000 for R35.3m. This is substantially more than the former CEO realised when he sold 135,000 of his shares back in April 2014. That deal grossed Stassen R35m.
Although he has generated well more than R150m from the sale of chunks of his Capitec shareholding since 2013, company sources say the bulk of his wealth is still in Capitec. The regular exercising of relatively cheap share options, awarded since his retirement as part of the remuneration scheme, has helped to top up his holdings.
On Thursday the company was unable to provide precise details of his holdings, but said it was well more than a million.
In the past Stassen explained that much of the postretirement selling was prompted by the need to balance his share portfolio. It is unlikely any shares he bought since 2013 performed as well as Capitec.
Following the sale in November 2016 of R68m worth of shares, Stassen told the Financial Mail the proceeds were going into a new venture. He gave no details other than to say it was not in finance or banking. Those who know Stassen, who is a keen Formula One fan and owns a Ferrari, believe his new venture will be linked to high-end manufacturing and design.
Whatever he does next, Stassen is unlikely to repeat the outstanding returns generated by his first entrepreneurial venture. He was co-founder of the bank, which was listed on the JSE in 2002 at about R30.
A strong push into transactional banking and sustained inroads into the largely low end of the lending market have helped to more than treble Capitec’s share price from R201 at the end of 2013 to where it is now at R715.
"The group has consistently generated strong earnings growth and has been rewarded by a steady increase in its rating," said one analyst, who noted its price:earnings ratio of 23 was in line with the overall market.
When Stassen resigned from his executive position — he remains a nonexecutive director of the bank — market commentators feared the strong share price performance of the previous three years would come to an end. They watched closely for signs that the market was turning against Capitec’s unique growth proposition as senior executives sold blocks of shares. They are still watching.
