Stassen rides indomitable Capitec’s rise

On Thursday the company was unable to provide precise details of his holdings, but said it was well more than a million.

In the past Stassen explained that much of the postretirement selling was prompted by the need to balance his share portfolio. It is unlikely any shares he bought since 2013 performed as well as Capitec.

Following the sale in November 2016 of R68m worth of shares, Stassen told the Financial Mail the proceeds were going into a new venture. He gave no details other than to say it was not in finance or banking. Those who know Stassen, who is a keen Formula One fan and owns a Ferrari, believe his new venture will be linked to high-end manufacturing and design.

Whatever he does next, Stassen is unlikely to repeat the outstanding returns generated by his first entrepreneurial venture. He was co-founder of the bank, which was listed on the JSE in 2002 at about R30.

A strong push into transactional banking and sustained inroads into the largely low end of the lending market have helped to more than treble Capitec’s share price from R201 at the end of 2013 to where it is now at R715.

"The group has consistently generated strong earnings growth and has been rewarded by a steady increase in its rating," said one analyst, who noted its price:earnings ratio of 23 was in line with the overall market.

When Stassen resigned from his executive position — he remains a nonexecutive director of the bank — market commentators feared the strong share price performance of the previous three years would come to an end. They watched closely for signs that the market was turning against Capitec’s unique growth proposition as senior executives sold blocks of shares. They are still watching.