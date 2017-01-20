FNB might pay excess for insured victims of deposit box heists

FNB CEO Jacques Celliers says the bank has appointed external investigators to work with the Hawks to investigate the theft of hundreds of safety deposit boxes from two FNB branches during December.

"We deeply regret the impact this has on our loyal customers. It’s a monster thing that affects a lot of people. We’ve had a messy few weeks [but] none of our messiness comes close to what people are going through," Celliers said on Thursday.

Safety deposit boxes belonging to hundreds of customers were stolen from FNB’s Randburg and Parktown branches on December 18 and 31 respectively. Losses ranged from R100,000 to R4m, said a spokesman for victims.