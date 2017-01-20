FNB may offer settlements to 48 victims of Parktown safe deposit box theft

FNB says it will consider settlement offers to the 48 customers affected by the theft of the contents of safe deposit boxes at its Parktown branch.

FNB had suspended three employees at the branch, where the boxes were tampered with on December 31, the bank said in a statement late on Friday.

"In light of the preliminary information that is available for the Parktown burglary, the bank has, despite the fact that it is not legally obliged to do so, taken a decision that it will consider settlement offers to the 48 customers who were impacted by the Parktown burglary," FNB said.

"This is subject to the external independent investigation that will be concluded this month," it said.

FNB would only be in a position to assess claims arising from the December 18 Randburg burglary — where it is believed 360 boxes were taken — once it had received the final outcome of the investigation.

The bank would reimburse customers for insurance excess payments where customers had submitted successful claims to their insurers, FNB said.

CEO Jacques Celliers said on Thursday that the bank had set up an administration office to help customers replace important documents and would cover the costs of replacement.

"FNB will continue to provide its full support to the South African Police Service and the organised crime unit to bring the culprits to book. Due to the ongoing police investigation, the bank is unable to provide further details pertaining to the actual criminal investigation," FNB said.

The bank had appointed external investigators to work with the Hawks on their investigation, Celliers said. He said he was absolutely satisfied with how the police were handling the case.

"It hurts. We work hard on our trust and to keep our loyal customers. These things have a major impact on us, our brand and our teams," Celliers said.