Habib deal requires Gordhan nod

Habib, which controlled domestic assets of just more than R1bn by November according to Reserve Bank filings, targets both individual and commercial customers, and is one of the 21 banks on SA’s national payment system.

Farooqui declined to comment on Vardospan’s plans for Habib Overseas Bank.

"It would be inappropriate to comment on future strategy before the transaction has [been] completed," said Farooqui.

But he did not rule out taking on Oakbay as customers.

"We would approach every potential customer the same and do all the rigorous due diligence you would expect of any new potential customer," he said.

To gain the Reserve Bank’s approval, Vardospan would have to pass a "fit and proper persons" test, as it is seeking to buy more than 15% of the bank.

The test would include examining its fiduciary oversight capacity, as well as the background of the acquiring entity in terms of governance, integrity and soundness,

said Naidoo.

"The registrar’s office is also permitted to conduct fit and proper persons tests on key executives and certain nonexecutive directors of the bank.

"The registrar’s concerns in conducting these tests include safeguarding customers, ensuring the soundness and safety of the institution, the financial capacity of the entity — including during a crisis, the stability and strategy of the entity, and compliance with laws and regulations governing banks in SA."

Naidoo did not answer questions whether Essa would pass these tests given his ties to the Guptas. But Farooqui told Business Day his 14-year business partnership with insurer Old Mutual was severed because of the perceived reputational risk arising from his new venture with Essa.

Farooqui did not respond to questions on the Reserve Bank approval process.