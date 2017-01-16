Failure to process CIEX report ‘a violation’ of the Constitution

Also in 1991, Sankorp, a subsidiary of Sanlam, Bankorp’s major shareholder prior to the Absa acquisition, agreed to provide Bankorp with R510m, to be paid over 10 years.

Both lots of financial assistance were to be used to write off bad or doubtful debts.

Conditional

Absa, formerly the Amalgamated Bank of SA, was created in 1991 through the unification of United Bank, Allied Bank, Volkskas, Sage and Bankorp (itself made up of Trustbank, Senbank and Bankfin). Absa’s acquisition of Bankorp became effective in April 1992 and was conditional on the financial assistance from the Reserve Bank and Sankorp remaining in place.

Davis found that the amount paid by Absa for all Bankorp’s ordinary shares (R1.23bn) accounted for the continued Reserve Bank assistance between 1991 and 1995. Absa could not, therefore, be regarded as a beneficiary of the Reserve Bank "lifeboat".

It was more plausible, according to Davis, that Sanlam, as Bankorp’s major shareholder at the time of the Absa buyout, benefited from the higher price paid for Bankorp shares and was in this way the major beneficiary of the Reserve Bank assistance package.

But due to the additional capital Sanlam had injected into Bankorp over the years to keep it afloat, by way of a rights offer, interest payments and reinvested dividends, Davis concluded that Sanlam received a benefit of approximately R1.9m from the Absa takeover.

He concluded that an enrichment claim against Sanlam would be problematic to prosecute because of the difficulties "pertaining to the quantification of the enrichment and the identity of the beneficiaries".

Sanlam was a mutual society at the time and its policyholders, rather than the company itself, would have been the main beneficiaries.

Davis’s findings, although the most recent on the matter, run contrary to the findings published in November 1999 by Judge Willem Heath, head of the Special Investigating Unit at the time, as well as those published in the CIEX report, on which Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane relied heavily for her evidence.

Heath’s report concluded that the unit would have recovered the R1.1bn loan from Absa "plus interest", but for the systemic risk this would cause to the banking system, which would in itself exceed this amount.