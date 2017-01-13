Sanlam director Paul Bradshaw dies

Paul Bradshaw, an independent director of financial services group Sanlam, has died.

Announcing Bradshaw’s death on Friday, Sanlam said he had been involved with the business in SA and the UK for more than 20 years.

"He was a hugely supportive and passionate member of the board and made a significant contribution to Sanlam, as a friend, as a professional and as a greatly admired colleague," the company said in its statement.

Bradshaw was appointed to the Sanlam Board on August 7 2013, and served on the customer interest, risk and compliance as well as the audit, actuarial and finance subcommittees of Sanlam and Sanlam Life.

"He was a valued member of the Sanlam Board who brought a wealth of international experience and offered valuable contributions to the board and its committees. He will be sorely missed," chairman Desmond Smith said.

Bradshaw had a BSc from Nottingham University, and was a fellow of the Institute of Actuaries, according to Sanlam’s website.

He founded Skandia UK Life Assurance and served as its MD and chairman until 1991, according to Bloomberg research. He was also a CEO of Abbey Insurance, which is now Santander UK.