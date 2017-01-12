Victims of FNB robberies embark on own investigation

Victims of two heists at FNB branches have hired investigators to uncover the truth behind the theft of hundreds of safety deposit boxes, says their spokeswoman, Kelly Fraser.

Thieves stole 360 safety deposit boxes on December 18 from FNB’s Randburg branch, according to information passed from a branch employee to the owner of one of the boxes.

A second robbery took place on New Year’s Eve at the bank’s Parktown branch, where it is believed 30 boxes were stolen.

About 170 people, including victims and representatives of victims, have contacted Fraser via WhatsApp and e-mail.

Fraser’s father lost close to R1m worth of Krugerrands in the Randburg theft, prompting her to set up a support group. Those known to Fraser had lost anywhere between R100,000 and R4m in the heists, she said.