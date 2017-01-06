Deutsche Bank ‘seeks to fudge US fine’

It was not clear that the government would allow it to get credit for borrower relief by financing these funds, said the source, who asked not to be identified because the matter was not public.

Other banks that have settled with the US have bought loans or have received credit for modifying loans they made themselves, even if they no longer owned them.

"Lending money to private equity or hedge funds would tie up a vastly smaller amount of capital than taking a soured security onto the balance sheet and writing it down to basically zero," said Piers Brown, an analyst with Macquarie Bank.

"The question is, will the [department] accept this? They have accepted a lot of fudges from banks before, and it would be weird for them to tighten on Deutsche Bank."

Consumer Protests

Deutsche Bank is looking to avoid directly holding subprime mortgage assets because under new regulations, the loans must be funded with relatively high levels of capital.

If Deutsche Bank does go this route and the government approves it, the deal could draw protests from consumer activists who argue that banks have not done enough to provide relief to borrowers.

Investors had had no trouble getting funding to buy bad loans from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, and the government did not need to encourage banks to finance those bids, said Julia Gordon, an executive vice-president at the National Community Stabilisation Trust, a nonprofit that focuses on housing.

The source said the bank might also look to get credit for any earlier financing it provided to investors such as private equity firms.

Deutsche Bank’s settlement is the latest in a string of deals with big banks designed to hold the lenders accountable for excesses in mortgage-backed securities that helped inflate the housing bubble.

Borrower Relief

The department of justice has extracted more than $50bn from banks in these agreements. The German bank’s deal features more consumer relief in percentage terms than previous settlements.

The borrower relief provisions of these settlements have garnered criticism from investors, community groups and others, which say that the banks have not had to bear the burden of the aid offered. Bank of America, for example, received credit for relief on loans it made but then sold and were later modified by others.

Legislators including Democratic Party senator for Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren joined with consumer groups in 2015 to criticise the kind of government auctions where Deutsche Bank would be funding bidders, saying that investment firms that bought soured loans often rushed to foreclose on borrowers instead of modifying their mortgages.

The agencies that run or help oversee the auctions including Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, their regulator and the department of housing, have changed the rules to make it easier for nonprofit organisations to buy loans.

A spokesman for the department of housing referred to an October 2016 report that shows that the agency has been reaching out to nonprofit groups.

Lone Star

Gordon said it might make sense for banks to have an incentive in their settlements to work with nonprofit groups in auctions rather than investors to earn credit for mortgage relief.

"It’s outrageous to get credit for financing private equity firms," Gordon said. "I don’t see how that helps the public good."

The source said one of the firms that came up in Deutsche Bank’s internal conversations about the settlement was Lone Star Funds, which was among the most active at the auctions. The Dallas-based private equity manager won $3.9bn worth of mortgages during a single sale in 2014. The firm has been described by its own investors as "one of the best, if not the best" in the business of profiting from soured home loans.

A spokeswoman said Lone Star believed there was an opportunity to repair abandoned houses and modify mortgages to keep borrowers in homes, and that it viewed foreclosure as a last resort.

Bloomberg