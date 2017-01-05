Niveus plan gets tongues wagging

However, market watchers say it is unlikely that the adventurous HCI will be keen for Niveus to remain listed on the JSE as a passive investment company with a core investment in one listed counter.

The steady cash inflows from the sale of KWV’s operating assets will allow considerable scope for strategic investments.

Market watchers also say the investment in Tsogo will generate sumptuous dividend flows — probably enough for Niveus to secure loan funding to redevelop Laborie into a more compelling leisure asset and perhaps revamp the La Concorde office in Paarl into a more attractive commercial hub. The old KWV artworks — which could have a value of between R35m and R100m — could also net La Concorde a substantial windfall.

The strategic direction is difficult to gauge at this juncture. In Niveus’s annual report, CEO Andre van der Veen mentions pursuing strategic acquisitions "with asymmetrical risk-reward profiles" where the company can leverage its management expertise and experience. But no specific industries or business profiles were targeted.

It is possible that Niveus could use its cash pile and dividend flows for internal corporate actions. This might entail offering to buy out minority shareholders in the unlisted La Concorde, or Niveus could buy back its own shares.

There is murmuring, meanwhile, that HCI should buy out minority shareholders in Niveus and delist it from the JSE, though that might not be feasible.

HCI CEO Johnny Copelyn said recently that the investment company still carried substantial debt at the centre. He also indicated that HCI preferred to do deals of between R250m and R500m. It would cost close to R2bn to pitch a cash-based buyout of minorities at Niveus.

The market’s difficulty in recent years to properly value HCI’s shares in relation to the intrinsic value also makes a minority buyout based on a share swop unlikely.