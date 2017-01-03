SA faces warning over Fica delays

However, it is unlikely that the bill will be on the statute books before the task force’s mid-February deadline. It was sent back to Parliament by President Jacob Zuma in November, about six months after its adoption, because of his concern about the constitutionality of its provision for warrantless searches. The standing committee on finance plans to hold public hearings on the issue when Parliament reopens on January 24 but the bill will still have to be adopted by the National Assembly and signed into law by the president.

The deadline of the February meeting looms large in the face of a warning in December by Reserve Bank deputy governor and banks registrar Kuben Naidoo that Zuma’s actions have placed SA’s banks in jeopardy.

Naidoo warned about the consequences of SA not complying with Financial Action Task Force rules in an affidavit submitted to the High Court in Pretoria about Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan’s application for a declaratory order confirming that he has no power to intervene in the relationship between banks and clients.

"SA’s failure to bring the Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment Bill into operation will likely result in a negative statement from [the task force] … which will require other member countries to re-evaluate the risks of dealing with South African financial institutions.

"This may result in foreign banks cutting off their correspondent banking relationships with South African banks," Naidoo said.

He implied that Zuma’s reasons for sending the bill back to Parliament were questionable as the amendments placed stricter limitations on warrantless searches — the reason why Zuma referred the bill back to Parliament — than did the original act passed in 2001.

"Ironically, the current version of Fica provides that all inspections under section 45B of the act will take place without a warrant. The bill, by contrast, introduces the requirement that searches must be undertaken with a warrant and only in exceptional circumstances will warrantless searches be permitted," reads the affidavit.