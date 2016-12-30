‘Letterbox company’ run by former Gupta executive forfeits more than R14.5m

Homix CEO Ashok Narayan was a former managing director of Gupta IT company Sahara Systems.

It emerged during investigations that Homix purchased 16 batches totalling R65m in foreign currency from Mercantile Bank as payment for "imports".

According to amaBhungane, Mercantile got suspicious and reported three of the purchases, totalling R14.4m, to the Reserve Bank’s financial surveillance department.

The Bank froze further transfers in May 2015 after inquiries revealed that customs documentation for the supposed matching imports had been falsified.

AmaBhungane reported that Homix remitted exorbitant amounts of money offshore illegally, with R51m landing up with two companies in Hong Kong.

Homix allegedly offered Neotel a Transnet IT equipment contract in return for 10% of the contract value. Neotel paid Homix R35m and landed the contract, worth over R300m as well as a further R41m commission on another contract.

But Homix’s bank accounts later only reflected balances of a few hundred thousand rands.