Sanlam’s 10-month normalised HEPS drop 8%

Sanlam has reported a further drop in its normalised headline earnings per share (HEPS) in the 10 months to October, the financial services group said in an operational update on Wednesday. This is 8% lower on the comparable period a year ago.

Sanlam attributed it partly to subdued investment returns, which were compounded by negative returns from its offshore exposure due to a stronger rand. It said average market levels were generally lower in the review period, depressing growth in assets under management and thus fee income at its personal finance division and in its investment management businesses.

Overall new business volumes were up 11% to R195bn from a year-ago.

A number of factors were likely to affect the group’s ability to maintain the 10-month growth rate in net results from financial services for the full 2016 financial year, Sanlam said. These included average investment market levels, the strengthening rand and the high comparable 2015 base for performance fees at Sanlam Investments.

The stock was up 2.51% to R60.93 in mid-afternoon trade on the JSE on Wednesday, valuing the company at R132bn.