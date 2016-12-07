Fitch lowers outlook on local banks

Fitch lowered its outlook on the South African banking industry to negative on Tuesday evening.

The ratings agency said this was largely a procedural step following its November 25 move when it lowered its outlook on South African government bonds to negative without changing their BBB-credit level — a warning it may cut their rating to "junk bond status" of BB+ or worse within the next year.

Tuesday’s note was generally complimentary about the South African banking industry, saying it had a "unique savings structure" that enabled local banks meet phased-in Basel III liquidity coverage ratio requirements.

Fitch said South African banks could also meet future net stable funding ratio requirements in full, which was previously thought to be a challenge for all banks.

According to the ratings agency, SA’s savings structure is unique in that bank funding is primarily short term, with a high reliance on wholesale deposits such as retail savings and investments made through pension funds, insurance companies and money managers.

"However, flight risk of these funds is to some extent mitigated by the closed rand system," the note said.

Fitch forecasts no material problems in the South African property sector affecting banks’ sizeable residential and commercial mortgage books.

"Funding and liquidity remains sound as banks are funded mainly in local currency, and in customer deposits. Fitch-calculated loans:deposit ratios are healthy and averaged 100% at end-June 2016," the analysis of the South African banking industry said.