Fitch lowers outlook on local banks
Fitch lowered its outlook on the South African banking industry to negative on Tuesday evening.
The ratings agency said this was largely a procedural step following its November 25 move when it lowered its outlook on South African government bonds to negative without changing their BBB-credit level — a warning it may cut their rating to "junk bond status" of BB+ or worse within the next year.
Tuesday’s note was generally complimentary about the South African banking industry, saying it had a "unique savings structure" that enabled local banks meet phased-in Basel III liquidity coverage ratio requirements.
Fitch said South African banks could also meet future net stable funding ratio requirements in full, which was previously thought to be a challenge for all banks.
According to the ratings agency, SA’s savings structure is unique in that bank funding is primarily short term, with a high reliance on wholesale deposits such as retail savings and investments made through pension funds, insurance companies and money managers.
"However, flight risk of these funds is to some extent mitigated by the closed rand system," the note said.
Fitch forecasts no material problems in the South African property sector affecting banks’ sizeable residential and commercial mortgage books.
"Funding and liquidity remains sound as banks are funded mainly in local currency, and in customer deposits. Fitch-calculated loans:deposit ratios are healthy and averaged 100% at end-June 2016," the analysis of the South African banking industry said.
Fitch set the long-term issuer default ratings (IDRs) of SA’s big five banks — Absa, FirstRand, Investec, Nedbank and Standard — to exactly the same as its sovereign credit rating for the country, BBB- with negative outlook.
Fitch said the "viability ratings" (VRs) it assigned to South African banks were capped by the country’s sovereign rating because the "majority of their operations [were] in SA and their high exposure to domestic sovereign debt relative to capital".
The ratings agency expects the asset quality of the South African banking sector to deteriorate moderately in 2017 due to weaker domestic conditions, including slower growth, higher interest rates and rising inflation as well as risks to operations in rest of Africa.
"As a consequence, we expect the industry’s impaired loan ratio to rise to around 4% by end-2017, but within tolerable levels for the banks’ ratings," Fitch said.
Please login or register to comment.