UK bank to pay for mistakes

The bank conceded it could have better managed the transfer of customers to Global Restructuring Group and should have explained changes to management and sales charges more carefully.

The fee refunds and the launch of a new complaints scheme could help the bank, which is more than 70% owned by British taxpayers, avoid costly litigation over the allegations.

However, RGL Management, which is leading a group action against Royal Bank of Scotland over the claims, said it still planned to sue the bank early in 2017.

James Haywood, CEO of RGL, said £400m "is wholly inadequate. We are aware that claimants have losses well in excess of £1bn."

He said Royal Bank of Scotland was "offering as little as possible in a cynical ploy to head off litigation".

Disappointment

Other former customers of Global Restructuring Group were also quick to criticise the regulator’s conclusion and questioned the timing of the announcement on the day of the US presidential election.

"I am completely disappointed. I have no faith in the CEO of the [regulator]," said Clive May, whose company, C May Brickwork, was shut down by the bank’s restructuring unit in 2013.

Only £300m of the cash set aside will be used to reimburse fees and pay possible compensation to former customers, with the remainder covering the costs of setting up the complaints process, the bank said. Only 4,000 customers are estimated to have paid the complex charges, meaning just one in three customers of the restructuring unit should expect a refund.

The bank played down fears the scheme could eventually rival the costs of compensating customers who were mis-sold payment protection insurance, a scandal that has cost British banks more than £25bn, but said the total redress depended on the volume and outcome of complaints it received.

Watchdog’s Welcome

The Financial Conduct Authority welcomed the launch of the complaints process and fee refund scheme, which will be independently overseen by former High Court judge William Blackburne.

While an investigation found examples of poor practice at Global Restructuring Group, the regulator said customers transferred to the unit were already showing clear signs of financial difficulty.

It found no evidence of a widespread practice of putting customers in the unit for inappropriate reasons.

The clashes with former borrowers have been among the most damaging to the bank’s reputation since the financial crisis, striking at the heart of the bank’s core strategy to become Britain’s most trusted retail and business lender.

Analysts at Shore Capital said the £400m provision was "not as big as feared and might take some heat out of the situation".

Reuters has previously reported that the cost to the bank of settling claims from small firms could run into billions of pounds.

Reuters