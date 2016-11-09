Regulators stand in way of Deutsche Börse’s acquisition of London Stock Exchange Group

Brussels — Deutsche Börse’s acquisition of London Stock Exchange Group faces a so-called statement of objections cataloguing the EU’s antitrust concerns over the two stock exchanges’ merger plans, according to a person familiar with the matter.

EU regulators are expected to issue the document in December, laying out how the tie-up creating by far the largest exchange operator in Europe may quash competition, according to the person, who asked not to be named because the process is private.

Statements of objections detail potential deal-breakers that may need to be addressed before regulators can give

their blessing.

Regulators opened an in-depth probe into the transaction in September citing a long list of issues including how merging the pairs’ clearing houses might harm other trading venues and post-trade markets.

While being sent formal objections increases the risk that deals can be blocked, most companies still manage to win over regulators by selling units or pledging to change the way they do business.

LSE plans to sell its French clearing unit to help placate the EU, it said in September. It

will keep its larger London clearing operations.

"We feel very confident with what we’ve done so far," Deutsche Börse CEO Carsten Kengeter said on Tuesday, referring to that offer.

Bloomberg