WATCH: Futuregrowth should have raised concerns with us first, says IDC

GEOFFREY Qhena, CEO of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) explains how Futuregrowth’s decision to halt lending to six state-owned enterprises (SOEs) will affect the institution.

The IDC, along with Eskom, Transnet, the Land Bank, the South African National Roads Agency and the Development Bank of Southern Africa were identified by Futuregrowth as the SOEs which the asset manager was concerned about.

Futuregrowth said questionable governance and political uncertainty was behind the decision to halt lending.

Qhena told Business Day TV’s News Leader that he was disappointed that Futuregrowth had not consulted the IDC before announcing its decision to the media.