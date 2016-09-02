Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Futuregrowth should have raised concerns with us first, says IDC

02 September 2016 - 10:45 AM Staff Writer
FOCUS: Industrial Development Corporation CEO Geoffrey Qhena says it is vital to support industrial development. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
GEOFFREY Qhena, CEO of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) explains how Futuregrowth’s decision to halt lending to six state-owned enterprises (SOEs) will affect the institution.

The IDC, along with Eskom, Transnet, the Land Bank, the South African National Roads Agency and the Development Bank of Southern Africa were identified by Futuregrowth as the SOEs which the asset manager was concerned about.

Futuregrowth said questionable governance and political uncertainty was behind the decision to halt lending.

Qhena told Business Day TV’s News Leader that he was disappointed that Futuregrowth had not consulted the IDC before announcing its decision to the media.

