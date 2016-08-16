WATCH: Understanding your medical scheme and gap cover

AS SOUTH Africans try cut down on expenditure, healthcare takes centre stage in this week’s You and Your Money with Bryan Hirsch and Clayton Samsodien, MD of Genesis EB Solutions.

Most medical schemes have an unlimited overall benefit. This gives members the impression that they will be covered for major illnesses for whatever benefits they claim. But Samsodien says if you look within the structure you will see that a lot of the benefits in your plan have sublimits. These cover only parts of the procedure you are claiming for. Sublimits, for example, could mean that a procedure would be covered by only in a state hospital.

Samsodien recommends that members protect themselves by getting gap cover to supplement their medical scheme benefits. "Gap cover is the only short-term insurance that will guarantee that your gaps are covered in terms of sublimits, co-payments, deductibles and in the event of cancer biological drugs that are not covered by the scheme." Samsodien says you should find a broker to help you shop around and even those over the age of 65 years can find gap cover underwriters.

Many people opt for hospital plans to cut costs but these plans are not exempt from sublimits. If you run out of benefits under your hospital plan and you do not have gap cover, you will be forced to go to a state hospital for the remainder of your treatment. While it is relatively easy to switch from private healthcare to a state hospital, the care is not the same.

Samsodien says when choosing a medical scheme, members must ensure that they are completely covered in terms of major medical benefits. "Find a marriage between your medical aid and your gap cover," he says.

Samsodien explains the major drivers pushing up healthcare costs:

If members are not happy with their current medical aid they can choose to switch to a different option during October and November. The new medical scheme plan will take effect in January of the following year. Some medical schemes do allow for upgrades during the year if the member is suffering from a life-threatening condition but you would need to motivate strongly for this.

Changing medical schemes should also be easy if you have been on a medical scheme for more than two years and you move within the first three months of leaving your other medical scheme, says Samsodien. Waiting periods and late joiner penalties will apply if you exceed this time period.

Hirsch and Samsodien clear up the confusion around prescribed minimum benefits:

• You and Your Money airs on Business Day TV channel 412