No word yet on location of new R11bn Chinese motor plant

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) on Tuesday said it will announce details of a new multi-billion rand Chinese motor vehicle manufacturing plant in Port Elizabeth at the end of August.

The IDC will present its financial results for the year ended March at the Coega Industrial Development Zone in Nelson Mandela Bay, where it is thought the estimated R11bn plant will be built.

This comes after the IDC and China’s fifth largest car manufacturer Beijing Automobile International Corporation (BAIC) signed a joint development agreement in April.

The new facility will produce 40,000-50,000 cars a year, with capacity doubling in a second phase. Models produced are destined to be sold in SA and in the rest of Africa.

In 2014, Chinese vehicle maker First Automotive Works (FAW), launched a R600m truck assembly plant the IDZ, that will ultimately produce about 5,000 trucks and 30,000 passenger and light commercial vehicles a year.