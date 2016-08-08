JSE operated in bad faith, says competitor

WHAT irritates judges? Then judge of the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein, LTC Harms, was commissioned to write an article for Advocate magazine in December 2001 answering that question.

Harms started by saying the editorial board had asked him to answer a question in 2,000 words that he could answer in one: "Lawyers."

Last Monday, Harms chaired an appeal board hearing on the JSE’s objection to the office of the Registrar of Securities Services — which falls under the Financial Services Board (FSB) — issuing a conditional licence to a potential competitor, ZAR X.

The JSE employed one of SA’s most eminent senior counsels, Gilbert Marcus, who successfully argued that the FSB had made legal blunders in awarding ZAR X its conditional licence. While Harms ruled in the JSE’s favour, some of his paragraphs hinted at exasperation with the incumbent monopoly’s use of lawyers to stave off inevitable competition.

ZAR X issued a press release on Friday calling the suspension of its licence "irrelevant".

"The JSE has publicly stated that it welcomes competition, yet it has lodged objections, appeals and applications since August last year. It even obtained extensions on the period for lodging objections and then pushed the extension beyond the second deadline date," said ZAR X director Geoff Cook. "This pattern of delay, stone-walling and obstruction has gone on so long it amounts to bad faith," Cook said.

ZAR X said its intention to be operational by September remained on track.

"The conditional licence was initially granted by the registrar in keeping with recognised practice adopted by international regulators.

"From a practical perspective, a conditional licence is irrelevant to the core process.

"It is not stipulated as a necessary preliminary step in the Financial Markets Act," Cook said.

"By renouncing the conditional licence — which merely sets out the steps required towards obtaining a licence that we have fully complied with in any event — we clear away any justification for the latest round of delaying tactics," Cook said.

"We have complied with all Financial Markets Act requirements and all procedural and operational points subsequently raised by the FSB. Objections and comments to our application, including those from the JSE, were addressed last year to the satisfaction of the registrar.

"Based on previous FSB statements, we are confident there is no basis for any valid objection and that a favourable final decision will be given by the registrar shortly, as was always contemplated.

"We were first in the firing line. Those who follow can presumably expect more of the same, but ultimately financial markets in SA will be open to competition and faster, cheaper and more user-friendly trading platforms will emerge," ZAR X’s statement concluded.