The ins and outs of Islamic finance

ISLAMIC finance is a type of socially responsible investing that is governed by sharia (or Islamic) law.

It is an alternative to conventional banking services and is available to all consumers, not just Muslims.

Sharia law requires that banks share any gains and losses with depositors and interest loans is not permitted.

Sharia law prohibits investments into sectors that go against Islamic belief such as alcohol, tobacco, gambling and pornography.

For the four things you need to know about Islamic finance, view:

Absa, First National Bank (FNB), Al Baraka and HBZ Bank are the only financial institutions offering these services in SA.

These banks offer a range of Islamic cheque accounts, Islamic savings accounts and Islamic investment accounts as well as vehicle, property and asset finance.

CEO of FNB Islamic Banking Amman Muhammad says the bank has seen a consistent rise over the years in the number of South Africans taking up the bank’s transactional banking and investment, vehicle and property finance products irrespective of faith.

"There are various reasons for the rising demand for Islamic finance, among others, customers are looking for an alternate banking form and, in our case, we are able to offer a principles-based approach," he said.

Standard insurance as offered by other financial institutions is not allowed as a risk management tool under sharia law because it relies on buying something with an uncertain outcome.

As an alternative, sharia law allows a system called takaful. Like traditional mutual insurance, takaful is a type of insurance where members pay a sum of money into a mutual co-operative fund that pays participants in the event of loss or damage to covered assets.

So what is required when applying for Islamic finance? Muhammad says the normal regulatory and risk rules apply to all Islamic banking products.