Investec grows income even as fees and commissions fall

INVESTEC declared a final dividend of 11.5 pence, taking its total dividend for the year to end-March to 21p, a 5% increase from the previous year’s 20p.

Total operating income grew 2.5% to £1.9bn and attributable earnings grew 3.2% to £423m, its results released on Thursday showed.

The banking group achieved this growth in income despite its main revenue generator, fees and commissions, declining 2.9% to £1.06bn. Investment income grew 11.9% to £167m and interest income grew 6% to £572m.

"The decisive action we took within the specialist bank in prior years, supported by continued penetration of our target client base, has achieved strong results," CEO Stephen Koseff said.

"Wealth and investment’s increased collaboration with the private banking business is proving successful. Asset management have continued to see good net inflows across their client groups. Overall a good performance in a challenging environment reinforces our strategy of building a diversified business model."

Its South African business reported an increase in operating profit in rand of 12.7%. Net interest income was driven by loan book growth of 19.7% to R218bn. Investec SA’s credit loss ratio on average core loans and advances amounted to 0.26%, an improvement from the previous year’s 0.28%.

Its UK and other businesses reported a 20.9% increase in operating profit. Core loans grew 13.4% to £7.2bn and impairments increased, with the credit loss ratio amounting to 0.26%, more than double the previous year’s 0.12%.

The 2.9% drop in fee and commission income was largely as a result of lower fees earned in the UK corporate business following the strong previous year, Investec said.

The drop was partially offset by a good performance from its corporate treasury, corporate structuring and property fund management businesses in SA as well as the acquisition of Blue Strata, which has been rebranded Investec Import Solutions.