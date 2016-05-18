THE Private Security Sector Provident Fund (PSSPF) has given notice to terminate its relationship with its administrator Absa Consultants and Actuaries.

In a statement on Wednesday‚ the fund said the notice period was effective from May 1 and would run until August 31.

"Our members were complaining to us and we brought this matter to the administrator but did not find any joy. We then felt as the board that we cannot continue‚" said Robert Dube‚ chairman of the fund’s board.

The fund is valued at over R5bn and has more than 300‚000 members across the country.

"The fund has for some time not been entirely satisfied with the service that Absa Consultants & Actuaries has been providing to the fund‚ even after various interventions and engagements by the fund to try and remedy the service delivery," Dube added. "This has unfortunately not been remedied to acceptable satisfactory levels and in the fund’s view‚ in the best interests of members."

Dube also said the fund decided to give 120 days notice even though the agreement with the administrator required just 90 days notice.

"It was further agreed that, should there be a need for extension of the notice beyond the 120 days‚ both parties as per the ongoing engagement will be amenable to work together in ensuring a smooth transition period‚" he added.

Dube said the process to secure a new administrator had already begun.

Absa Consultants and Actuaries was not immediately available for comment. But Absa acknowledged the end of the relationship. "Absa acknowledges termination of its contract to the PSSPF. Absa will continue to fulfil its contractual obligations to PSSPF until the end of the notice period. Bound by client confidentiality‚ Absa will not comment further on the matter‚" it said in a brief statement.

