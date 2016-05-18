Barclays plc plans to sell off more of SA business, sources say

LONDON — Barclays plc plans to continue selling further stakes in its South African business on the market after cutting its holding to about 50%, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

The British bank is leaning towards conducting more sales to money managers — fast, controlled offerings with little, to no marketing — after the May 5 transaction drew demand exceeding what was on sale. Selling to a single buyer may face significant regulatory hurdles, the sources said.

Dubai-based Abraaj Group was leading a group of investors that planned to bid for a stake of as much as 35% in Barclays Africa, people familiar with the matter said earlier this month. That came after former Barclays CEO Bob Diamond confirmed months of speculation in April when he said he and investors including US private equity giant Carlyle Group were working together on a potential bid.

The bank is open to selling a significant minority stake, according to one of the people.

"As a regulator, we won’t be comfortable with a private-equity play for any of the banks," deputy Reserve Bank governor Kuben Naidoo said earlier this month. The central bank would "look quite negatively" on a buyout because these typically involve leverage and exit strategies, and banks need long-term commitments from shareholders with deep pockets, he said.

Barclays in London and Barclays Africa in Johannesburg declined to comment.

Barclays sold about one-fifth of its stake in Barclays Africa Group in the market earlier this month as part of CEO Jes Staley’s plan to retreat from the continent and raise cash to reduce its capital burden, leaving it with 50.1%. The bank is restricted from selling more shares in the African business by a 90-day lock-up period. The bank has said it may sell shares until it holds 20% or less.

Bloomberg