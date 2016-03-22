Companies / Financial Services

Nomura to open Cape Town office

22 March 2016 - 18:01 PM Staff Writer

NOMURA is setting up a permanent branch in SA‚ the investment bank announced on Tuesday.

The bank has appointed Jan Newman and Ben Lowther‚ formerly of Newman Lowther & Associates‚ to head up the South African operation.

Nomura’s Peter Attard Montalto‚ senior emerging markets economist and strategist at Nomura‚ based in London‚ has been studying SA’s political and economic affairs for some time‚ and produces weekly reports that are often published in the media.

The new office‚ to be based in Cape Town‚ will open doors on April 4. It "will focus on providing a relevant and tailored range of investment banking and risk solution services to further support its current and new clients in the region"‚ Nomura’s statement said.

"SA’s is a key economic hub on the African continent and global investors and corporates are increasing investment in the region.

"The establishment of Nomura SA‚ led by Jan and Ben‚ will expand our global footprint and in-country capabilities in investment banking; and enable us to provide our clients with direct access to and insights on growth opportunities in sub-Saharan Africa‚" said Nomura’s head of Europe, Middle East and Africa Jonathan Lewis.

