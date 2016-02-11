Treasury and Basa at odds over banks regulation

PARLIAMENT’s finance committee would have to find a balance between the "laughable" penalties proposed by the Banking Association SA (Basa) for contraventions covered under the proposed Financial Sector Regulation bill, and the onerous ones the Treasury had included in the bill, committee chairman Yunus Carrim said on Wednesday.

He was speaking during public hearings on the bill, which will introduce the "twin peaks" model of regulating financial institutions, separating prudential regulation from market-conduct regulation. Oversight would be split between the Reserve Bank and the Financial Services Board respectively. This provision would tackle the fragmentation of the regulatory system and provide regulators with a holistic overview of the financial sector.

Mr Carrim called on Wednesday for balance on the proposed fines, but urged the Treasury not to "go soft" on the banking sector when making alternative suggestions.

Democratic Alliance MP Brandon Topham dismissed Basa’s proposal of a maximum fine of R5m for two of the contraventions in the bill as "laughable", given the magnitude of banks’ income. But the association argued that Treasury’s proposal of fines of 5%-10% of annual turnover for relatively minor offences was not only too high, but was not applicable to the banking sector. Speaking on behalf of Basa, FirstRand public policy and regulatory affairs executive, Yvette Singh, said the banking sector did not use the term turnover to refer to total sales.

If turnover were interpreted as total income, a fine of 5%-10% of annual turnover could be exorbitant and inadvertently create reputation and systemic risk, she warned. It could result in the insolvency of a financial institution and trigger widespread financial collapse. Turnover from derivatives trading, for example, amounted to trillions of rand.

In any event, she said, the fines were too heavy for some of the offences linked to them. One of these was if the financial institution were 14 or more days late in notifying the regulator that it had become part of a group of companies. The other offence was the failure to report on and obtain prior approval for the acquisition or disposal of a significant stake in a financial institution.

Basa proposed that fines be capped at R5m or that they be calculated on net income, with an additional fixed cap of R5m being imposed, or whichever was the greater sum. Fines should be imposed on material breaches of the law only, Ms Singh stressed.

Basa objected to a clause that would allow the authorities to suspend the operating licence of a financial institution if it broke a law in a foreign country that corresponded to a similar law in SA.

Ms Singh said this could have a negative effect on SA’s financial system and stability, and should relate to material contraventions only.

The Treasury has attended to some of the objections raised previously by Basa, but the association remained opposed to the "highly interventionist" powers awarded to regulators to issue standards "on almost every commercial aspect of operating a financial institution".

These included product design; marketing and distribution; disclosure of information to customers; outsourcing arrangements; and record-keeping and data management.

Also controversial is the provision that all directors of a board of a financial institution could be held vicariously liable for offences and legal contraventions.

Basa warned that this could discourage qualified people from serving as nonexecutive directors. There should be no vicarious liability and liability should be restricted to material offences and contraventions, Basa said.

The Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) argued against the reverse onus placed on directors to show that they had taken reasonable steps to prevent the commission of an offence, which advocate Coriaan de Villiers said was unconstitutional, as the onus rested with the state to prove guilt. The association has also proposed a stricter test to establish the liability of directors.

Asisa also opposed the requirement that the regulator will have to approve the disposal of a share-holding in a financial institution by a significant owner.