Old Mutual sells its stake in Rogge in a major disposal

A BETTER fit for clients and superior distribution capabilities have compelled Old Mutual to sell all its shares in fixed-income boutique Rogge Global Partners to investment manager Allianz Global Investors for an undisclosed sum, leaving it with just two fixed-income businesses.

The deal, announced on Monday, is Old Mutual CEO Bruce Hemphill’s second major disposal since Old Mutual sold off parts of its Bermudan unit to Beechwood Bermuda in December.

Mr Hemphill took over from Julian Roberts in November.

"We sold Rogge to Allianz as we believe it is in the best interests of Rogge’s clients and ourselves to have Allianz’s distribution capabilities supporting this business," said Old Mutual’s William Baldwin-Charles.

Allianz has 24 offices in 18 countries, while Rogge itself has four offices in four countries.

Old Mutual has not been successful in gleaning consistent performance from Rogge, which saw net outflows of £6.3bn in 2014 due to underperformance and turnover in senior personnel. By December 2014, it managed £32.3bn in assets.

Although it launch a restructuring of its operations aimed at providing stable management and posted improved investment performance with 80% of its portfolios beating benchmarks, the boutique’s assets fell further to £24.1bn (or €31.2bn) by Monday. This will add to Allianz’s €167bn in fixed income assets. Allianz Global Investors, as a whole, manages €427bn.

"Rogge was a very good fit for Allianz, complementing and further strengthening its fixed income offering," Mr Baldwin-Charles said. The deal is expected to be finalised in the second quarter of this year.

Old Mutual still retains a presence in the fixed-income sector through SA’s Futuregrowth Asset Management, a subsidiary of Old Mutual Investment Group, and Old Mutual Global Investors in the UK.

Mr Baldwin-Charles was unable to say if Old Mutual might sell any other units.