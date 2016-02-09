FSB annual report skips damning details

THE Financial Services Board (FSB), the independent public watchdog of financial institutions and retirement funds, has for the past six months denied the public access to its 2014-15 annual report on the false grounds that it could not be published as it had not yet been tabled in Parliament.

But the report was tabled at the end of August in accordance with the rule that all public entities submit annual reports by the end of September.

Business Day picked up a copy of the report from parliamentary stores on Monday. The report is more notable for what it does not contain than for what it does.

The FSB is being hauled to court to face accusations by its own deputy head, Rosemary Hunter, that the CEO, Dube Tshidi, and other officials acted illegally in closing hundreds of retirement funds without making proper efforts to trace the beneficiaries.

Safeguarding the funds of savers is at the heart of the mandate of the FSB.

The annual report, which covers the period April 2014 to March 2015, makes no mention of the controversy surrounding the closure of the funds.

The funds in question — which number about 4,000 — are "orphan funds" without boards of trustees, which came about when employers consolidated standalone funds into umbrella funds.

The beneficiaries are mainly poor families in rural areas, who are difficult to trace.

The annual report also does not mention that after the alarm was raised by Ms Hunter, retired Constitutional Court Judge Catherine O’Regan was asked in mid-2014 to investigate the matter and found that in many instances officials had acted illegally and outside their powers.

In other instances there was at least a reasonable expectation that a court would make such a finding.

In her report, Judge O’Regan recommended that a firm of auditors be appointed to probe the closure of the funds and determine whether beneficiaries had been prejudiced and what remedial action should be taken.

The 2014-15 annual report makes no mention of any of these developments. Neither does it mention that after receiving the O’Regan draft report, the board instituted disciplinary action against Ms Hunter, which later collapsed as it was lacking in substance.

Instead, in a section on salient features of performance, the report says over the past year the FSB "assisted numerous members and beneficiaries to identify and claim unclaimed benefits".

The only indication of the controversy surrounding the closure of the funds is a brief note in the auditor-general’s report, in which it is noted that the FSB has commissioned the investigation recommended by Judge O’Regan, the outcome of which is expected in the 2015-16 financial year.

Spokeswoman for the FSB Tembisa Marele acknowledged yesterday after queries from Business Day that the 2014-15 annual report had in fact been tabled and was a matter of public record.

But it was "standard over the years to only publish it on our website once our executives have formally presented it to the standing committee on finance", Ms Marele said. "We have been awaiting that date."

Democratic Alliance MP David Maynier said yesterday he had written to committee chairman Yunus Carrim requesting that the board be asked to appear in Parliament.