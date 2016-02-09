Finbond’s US expansion faces ‘execution risk’

MAJOR shareholders will support microlender Finbond’s proposed rights issue to fund an ambitious expansion into North America, although some analysts warn of "significant execution risk".

The R525m rights issue announced last week represented nearly a quarter of the group’s market capitalisation on Friday. 36One analyst Nico Smuts said Finbond appeared to be putting all its weight behind its ambitious expansion into the US and Canada — where it plans to buy four payday lending companies — instead of carefully testing the waters.

Finbond plans to generate between 70% and 80% in net earnings from these businesses within five years, which Mr Smuts says implies doubling its earnings in North America during the period.

"The excess funds raised during this rights issue will be used as working capital for this purpose," he said. "The acquisition … gives them access to two large new markets with attractive characteristics, but comes with significant execution risk due to Finbond’s lack of experience in these markets.

"This risk is mitigated somewhat by profit warranties provided by each of the four sellers and by Finbond’s ability to draw on the experience of the management teams they are acquiring."

But shareholders are unfazed about the risk Finbond is taking on.

Dhruv Chopra, a spokesman for major shareholder Net 1 UEPS, said it supported the rights offer and would be following all its rights, so its shareholding would not be diluted.

Net 1 has irrevocably committed to subscribe for R136m in shares.

Mr Chopra believed Finbond could crack the North American market where others, such as Discovery and Old Mutual, had failed.

"We are very comfortable with the strategy formulated by Finbond’s management team to enter the US market, which is based on extensive research and due diligence," said Mr Chopra.

"We believe that Finbond will follow a measured, cautious approach with the appropriate risk management and oversight in place."

Investec Bank, which Finbond lists as a major shareholder, declined to comment.

Mr Smuts said the deal seemed to enjoy the backing of several shareholders. He expects next year will be a crucial one for the group.

Other than Net 1, Kings Reign Investments, a company associated with Finbond CEO Willie van Aardt, committed to subscribe for R75m in shares.