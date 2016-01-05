BK One flounders as ventures flop

THE wheels appear to have come off completely at BK One, a private equity investment vehicle that listed on the JSE in late 2011.

An interim report to end-August released in December showed the company — which carried an inferred value of more than R240m at listing — facing a dire financial predicament and no longer able to continue on a "going concern" basis.

The company’s preference shares are suspended on the JSE, and at the last traded price of 10c, the company carried a market value of just R2.4m.

Basileus Capital and Kwanda Capital Investments formed BK One, punting plans to build a long-term investment vehicle investing in opportunities selected from Basileus’s pipeline of developing projects.

Cracks appeared shortly after the listing when Basileus hit the headlines in 2012 after co-founder Julian Williams was shot dead by his former business partner Herman Pretorius, who then shot and killed himself.

In the latest interim commentary, BK One said that while directors had tackled several alternative sources of funding, the three largest preference shareholders were unable to support the company.

BK One’s last annual report showed that the biggest three holders represented about 68% of the issued share capital.

Most startling to preference shareholders is that the value of BK One’s two major investments, Pure Ocean Aquaculture (POA) and Advanced Vacuum Alloys (AVA), have been written down to nil. These investments were accorded a value of R160m in BK One’s annual report to February 2015.

POA has aquaculture-based interests that include Lesotho-based Highlands Trout and East London-based dusky cob fish farming enterprise Pure Ocean.

BK One said both investments had been impaired to nil value "due to the likelihood that neither investment (will) deliver any value to the company".

BK One said the Pure Ocean investment had foundered after the failure of its working capital funders to advance funds and as a result of a "complete lack of governmental support".

The company noted that while remote opportunities existed for selling the Pure Ocean business, this was unlikely to yield value for BK One.

It argued that the debt attached to the Highlands Trout venture, which holds a licence to operate a salmon trout farm on the Katse Dam in Lesotho, would probably exceed any value realised by the sale of the venture.

BK One noted that AVA’s superalloy plant in the North West was being mothballed. The chance of realising any value for preference shareholders was remote since AVA’s assets were dwarfed by its secured debt.

BK One’s directors indicated that several options to sell these investments had been investigated — but the funding restraints were hindering the possibility of striking a deal.

They added that BK One had restructured "those parts of its operations that are capable of restructuring".

These efforts included a significant reduction of nonexecutive director fees, the renegotiation of secretarial functions and the elimination of noncore expenses.

Negotiations had also been continuing with the company’s largest significant creditor to settle the amount outstanding via an issue of preference shares.

But the authority to issue new shares was scuppered by preference shareholders at BK One’s last annual general meeting.

The company noted that until recently, significant progress had been made in securing a third party guarantee for the claim of its largest trade creditor through the pledge of shares by its second-largest preference shareholder.

The shareholder, however, had withdrawn from discussions and had taken the decision to "dissolve" in the interim.