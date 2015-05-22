Companies / Financial Services

HCI releases ‘flat set of results’

22 May 2015 - 14:48 PM Staff Writer

HOSKEN Consolidated Investments has reported a 2.2% rise in headline earnings per share (HEPS) to 951.02c in the year to March from the year-earlier period.

"The year has seen the group produce a relatively flat set of results," the company said on Friday in a statement.

"Our main asset, the interest in Tsogo Sun, has continued to invest heavily in refurbishing and expanding its facilities, which we believe is the right way to run the business in the long term."

The investment group declared a final dividend of 130c per share.

The stock was down 0.89% to 157.50 in early trade on Friday.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Treasury swoops on Eskom cash paid to Guptas' ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Power utility Eskom will seek waivers on nuclear ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Sanral looks to toll alternatives
Companies
4.
What’s threatening Stuttafords’ rescue?
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Tegeta advance ‘must be converted to loan’
Companies / Mining

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.