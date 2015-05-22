HCI releases ‘flat set of results’

HOSKEN Consolidated Investments has reported a 2.2% rise in headline earnings per share (HEPS) to 951.02c in the year to March from the year-earlier period.

"The year has seen the group produce a relatively flat set of results," the company said on Friday in a statement.

"Our main asset, the interest in Tsogo Sun, has continued to invest heavily in refurbishing and expanding its facilities, which we believe is the right way to run the business in the long term."

The investment group declared a final dividend of 130c per share.

The stock was down 0.89% to 157.50 in early trade on Friday.