Scramble to manage SA rich

MANAGING the wealth of rich South Africans is becoming increasingly competitive as nonbankers muscle in on the lucrative market.

Insurance companies and a growing number of boutique managers are giving private bankers a run for their money, according to Vince Boulle, head of Nedbank Private Wealth.

The Credit Suisse Global Wealth Report 2014 estimates that 47,000 South Africans are estimated to be dollar millionaires, while 63,000 South Africans are members of the top 1% of global wealth holders.

"Private wealth banking is highly competitive and getting more so," said Mr Boulle. The competition was coming from insurers as they diversify from insurance into wealth management, he said. It was also coming from a growing number of boutique asset managers.

"It is common at the top of the bull market for more boutique managers to open.

"Although there is more competition in the market, there is the same number of very wealthy clients to go around," Mr Boulle said.

Nedbank Private Wealth was established in 2012 when the Nedbank Group combined BoE Private Clients in SA and the offshore Fairbairn Private Bank. It caters to customers who earn at least R1.5m a year or have investable assets greater than R5m.

Mr Boulle said the bank’s private wealth division had developed expertise in philanthropy, having been among the first players to develop this offering for ultrarich customers. However, this was also becoming a more competitive area.

"Philanthropy is becoming more contested as other players are coming into the market as they realise it is key for high net worths (who) have a legacy to leave," he said.

Nedbank saw the gap in the market to help clients with philanthropy about nine years ago. Nedbank Private Wealth has about R6.5bn in assets under management in the philanthropy area.

New World Wealth’s SA 2015 report estimates that the top five players in wealth management in the country, as determined by assets under management, are Investec, RMB, PSG Konsult, Nedbank and Sanlam.

Mr Boulle said attracting and keeping clients in this competitive space was tricky, and the key was good service and investment performance.