African Bank creditor talks ‘progressing well’

TALKS are far advanced between the different classes of debt holders of African Bank to reach a compromise that would see second-tier creditors getting a greater share of the bank’s assets than they would otherwise do.

A settlement ahead of the promulgation of the Banks Amendment Bill would remove the threat that the second-tier debt holders would contest the act on the grounds of its unconstitutionality in retrospectively undermining their contractual rights. A legal challenge would cause delays to the restructuring of African Bank, which could prejudice the interests of the second creditors as well.

The legislative amendments are required to allow African Bank curator Tom Winterboer to transfer assets and liabilities to the "new" bank which will ultimately be listed on the JSE.

In terms of the current arrangement, senior creditors who hold debt of about R40bn would get about 90c in the rand while second-tier creditors, who hold R4bn, would get almost nothing.

Reserve Bank deputy governor Francois Groepe has been facilitating the talks between the creditors and is due on Wednesday to report on the latest developments to Parliament’s standing committee on finance.

Two weeks ago the bank was asked to get involved in the negotiations. The parties recognised that delays resulted in more interest being paid out, raising the danger that taxpayers’ money would be used to facilitate the restructuring.

MPs from across the political spectrum supported the idea of a commercial agreement being reached alongside and within the framework of the bill.

The committee is due to adopt the bill on Wednesday after which it will come up for debate in the National Assembly next week.

Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat told the committee all parties had an interest in a negotiated settlement as this would remove the threat of delays should second-tier creditors contest the bill in court.

"I am quite confident that they will reach a settlement but there is no final deal yet," he said.