RMI aims to grow beyond insurance

JSE-listed Rand Merchant Insurance (RMI) aims at entering the asset management space and expand into other financial services-related areas as part of its plans to diversify beyond its portfolio of investments in the insurance sector.

The company is also preparing an environment in which it will attract entrepreneurs to build businesses with RMI.

RMI’s investments include a 25% stake in both Discovery and MMI, 83% of OUTsurance and 76% of RMB Structured Insurance, which holds short-term and life insurance businesses.

RMI CEO Herman Bosman said in an interview on Tuesday: "We are looking to expand the existing portfolio in three exciting ways.

"(We will look) to buy a significant ‘traditional’ financial services business which can be a fifth pillar in our portfolio, to build businesses such as an asset management and or property group, and to invest in disruptive financial technology concepts and ideas which can potentially grow to significant business."

Mr Bosman said RMI had considered a number of opportunities but had not made a decision about them yet. For its plans to build an asset management business, RMI had hired Chris Meyer, a former CEO of RMB Morgan Stanley, said.

Mr Meyer’s strategy would be to invest in "best-of-breed boutiques" as well as establishing an in-house platform. Mr Bosman said RMI was likely to leverage its balance sheet to fund the expansion.

Stephen Meintjes, head of research at Imara SP Reid, said although the asset management sector looked overcrowded, some niches probably had the capacity for growth.

FirstRand is also growing its asset management capability with Ashburton.

On the opportunity for entrepreneurs to partner with RMI, Mr Bosman said: "We are excited to partner with entrepreneurs with great ideas in the financial services sector to build businesses with the financial support and business expertise from the FirstRand and related group of companies. The idea is to build another OUTsurance or Discovery, but not necessarily in the insurance space," he said.

OUTsurance was established after its founders, Willem Roos and Howard Aron, went to the founders of FirstRand with the idea of OUTbonus, featuring a cash bonus that rewarded clients for not claiming.

FirstRand liked the idea and put up R25m in capital. OUTsurance generated R1.2bn in earnings in the six months ended December.

Similarly Discovery was born out of support from FirstRand. Discovery CEO Adrian Gore approached the founders with the idea of a medical savings account. About R10m was invested in Discovery. Two decades later Discovery is valued at R86.5bn on the JSE.

Mr Bosman said RMI had set aside 500m² in floor space to accommodate the entrepreneurs free of charge.

RMI planned to accommodate about 40 people.

The company would typically take a controlling stake in the start-up businesses, but, for the right reasons, was willing for that to be diluted over time.