Fires, drought could dent insurance figures

THE short-term insurance industry could experience an increase in claims this year after a number of disasters in SA.

Parts of the Western Cape were ravaged by fires in January while drought in some areas could increase crop insurance claims, said Dewald van den Berg, PwC director of the financial services division.

As hailstorms and floods hurt the short-term insurance industry in 2012 and 2013, the industry had focused on improving processes and becoming more efficient in managing claims, said Victor Mugoto, PwC long-term insurance leader for Africa. These improvements and the absence of major catastrophes resulted in short-term insurers improving their performance last year, according to PwC’s analysis of SA’s major short-term insurers.

The only event considered a catastrophe last year was an earthquake in Gauteng.

An analysis of the 2014 results of Mutual & Federal, OUTsurance, Santam and Zurich found the return on average equity was 25%, up from the previous year’s 16%. Claims ratios improved from 68% in 2013 to 63% last year due to better underwriting margins. The underwriting margin — which shows how much is left over from premiums paid after claims and expenses — increased from 4.6% to 7.6% due to lower claims. Claims decreased by 2%.

Gross written premiums grew by 11% to R50.2bn.

"Growth in short-term insurance may not be sustainable (as) to a large extent the reduction in catastrophe claims last year was just an element of luck," said Mr Mugoto.

If the gross written premiums of OUTsurance’s Australian operation, Youi, are excluded from the industry’s premiums, the South African short-term sector only grew by 7%. Youi’s gross written premiums grew 66% last year. If this growth is deducted from OUTsurance’s SA operations, it only grew 6%.

"If this growth path continues as is, we will see the Australian business contribute more than half of OUTsurance’s business by next year," said Mr Van den Berg.

Growth in the short-term industry was largely expected to come from the rest of Africa, said Mr Mugoto.

Nonlife insurance premiums in Africa stood at $22bn in 2013 — 1.1% of the world’s market share.