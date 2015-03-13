Kagiso Capital’s R1.5bn initiative

KAGISO Capital, a newly created investment company fully owned by the charitable Kagiso Trust, plans to raise between R1bn and R1.5bn in debt this year to make investments and build up the business.

Kagiso Capital CEO Kgotso Schoeman said the company was working on making an investment in one of the companies in the education sector, but could not disclose which one.

Kagiso Capital also wants to invest in private healthcare and the food sector. Well-known companies in the education sector include Advtech, Eduloan and Curro. The PSG-owned Curro already has a black economic empowerment (BEE) partnership. This leaves Advtech and Eduloan as potential partners.

On its website Advtech notes that it has not undertaken a specific ownership empowerment initiative but has facilitated the creation of an empowered recruitment enterprise. Eduloan could also do with a BEE partner.

The PIC, which invests largely on behalf of the Government Employees Pension, has taken a 40% stake in the education financier. Mr Schoeman said the Kagiso Trust is transferring its balance sheet with an asset value of more than R7bn to Kagiso Capital.

Mr Schoeman said Kagiso Capital’s investments comprised of KTH, FirstRand and Onelogix. He said there was no intention to exit KTH as the investment generated dividends used to pursue developmental initiatives in education.

Kagiso Capital is the second investment company that Kagiso Trust has created.

In 1993 it created Kagiso Trust Investments but this merged with Tiso Group in 2011 to create Kagiso Tiso Holdings (KTH), one of the largest black-controlled companies in SA. "We are hoping to leverage about R1bn. We definitely want to go to DFIs (development finance institutions).

"They may be keen to help us looking at the work that we do," Mr Schoeman said.

Kagiso Trust chairman Reverend Frank Chikane said the vision was for Kagiso Capital to extend the work done by the Kagiso Trust. The dividends of about R50m that Kagiso Capital generates from KTH will go straight to Kagiso Trust, Mr Schoeman said.