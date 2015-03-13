Big five banks growing in hard times

SA’s big five banks grew earnings by low double digits last year, despite a tough economic environment which has put consumers and corporate customers under pressure.

The economy grew 1.5%, while FirstRand, Standard Bank, Barclays Africa, Nedbank and Investec grew headline earnings by an average 11.6%, EY African financial services sector leader Emilio Pera said on Thursday.

Despite sluggish economic growth, the banks were able to generate returns on equity — which measures how well a company uses shareholders’ funds to generate a profit — at the highest levels since the 2008 global financial crisis.

While all of the banks have major plans to expand in the rest of Africa, the region is not yet a significant contributor to earnings and SA remains the primary source of revenue. The rest of Africa contributed R7.9bn in earnings to the five banks’ total of R62.5bn. Standard Bank, the largest bank on the continent, earned the most from the rest of Africa: R4.9bn out of its total earnings of R17.3bn. Barclays Africa, which also has an extensive network across Africa, earned R1.9bn from the rest of Africa out of a total R13bn.

FirstRand and Nedbank’s earnings from Africa are considerably smaller. FirstRand earned R700m out of R18.7bn, while Nedbank derived R400m out of R9.9bn.

Mr Pera said setting up successful operations in Nigeria, the biggest economy in Africa, was the first prize for South African banks chasing growth.

In Nigeria FirstRand plans to convert its merchant banking licence to a universal one, while Barclays has applied for a banking licence.

Standard Bank is the only South African bank with a full Nigerian banking operation, which it has grown organically.

Nedbank has gained access to Nigeria through its 20% stake in West and Central African bank Ecobank, acquired last year. Ecobank earns just under 50% of its revenue from its Nigerian operation, said Mr Pera.

Lower commodity prices, particularly that of oil, are expected to put pressure on the economies of Nigeria and Angola. This could hamper banks’ efforts to grow.

Kagiso Asset Management investment analyst Jihad Jhaveri said Standard Bank faced "significant macro headwinds in many of the commodity-focused countries they operate in, such as Nigeria and Angola".

He said this year "will be a much tougher year in Africa for them but the significant experience they’ve built up and investments they’ve made, means they should navigate better than their peers".

The South African economic environment was expected to remain "challenging" this year, while the rest of Africa would also face difficulties, including elections in some jurisdictions. This would put pressure on the banks as consumers will remain under pressure and operating environments could be volatile.

The lower commodity prices could affect projects across Africa, drying up revenue for investment and corporate banking in commodity producing countries. Those banks with the most diversified portfolios are probably best positioned to grow in this difficult environment, said Mr Pera.

Growth in corporate and investment banking would partly depend on the banks’ exposures to lower commodity prices. FirstRand, for example, has increased provisioning for potential bad debts after identifying high-risk exposures of R901m in loans to clients involved in oil, gas and commodities.