‘Low-profile dude’ and self-styled visionary

LEON Kirkinis, described as one of the sharpest minds in banking, changed South Africa by expanding credit provision to the poor. He also underestimated the risks, wrecked his company, rattled financial markets and left many of his 3.2-million clients drowning in debt.

Mr Kirkinis, 54, co-founded African Bank Investments Limited (Abil) in 1999 and built it into the country’s largest maker of loans not backed by collateral. He resigned on August 6, the day the company said it would post a record loss and would need R8.5bn to survive. The South African Reserve Bank stepped in four days later to salvage what it could.

"He was one of banking’s brightest brains," says David Bullard, who worked with Mr Kirkinis at UAL Merchant Bank in the 1980s. "Before creating African Bank, he did his research and for a long time it worked."

He pursued a path to riches that led through some of South Africa’s poorest provinces, and won the confidence of investors along the way.

Styling himself a visionary for lending to South Africans ignored or deemed too risky by conventional banks, Mr Kirkinis fuelled profits by making loans at annual interest rates as high as 60%. Like US subprime lenders half a world away, he overestimated his customers’ ability to repay their loans when the economy soured.

Mr Kirkinis left Johannesburg with his wife for a game farm far from the city shortly after stepping down, says a person with knowledge of the matter. He did not respond to phone calls this week.

The consequences of Abil’s failure reverberated through South Africa’s financial industry and beyond. Moody’s Investors Service lowered its credit ratings on South Africa’s four largest banks, cutting billions of rand from their market value. The bank’s demise may also bring a ratings downgrade of South Africa itself closer, Standard Bank says.

Mr Kirkinis projected an everyman image, eschewing the typical banker’s attire of suits and ties in favour of jeans, sports shirts and sneakers. He drove a yellow Jeep Wrangler to work.

While some South African CEOs spend their leisure time in Plettenberg Bay, Mr Kirkinis preferred to be in nature and away from people.

He spent part of his December holidays last year at the Vaal Dam, where he has a boat and sometimes goes wakeboarding. "I’m not one of these high-profile dudes," he said in January. "Plett is the last place you would find me."

He projected confidence and ease in conversation with the press. Employees at the bank’s 1,000-seat call centre in Johannesburg yelled his name and erupted into song when he visited.

"He told a compelling story with conviction and that obviously would have swayed people into trusting his judgment," says Royce Long, a fund manager at Obsidian Capital, which sold all of its shares in the lender after it published a profit warning in January last year.

As the company prospered, so did Mr Kirkinis. In 2012, he was ranked the 37th wealthiest person in South Africa in the annual Sunday Times Rich List, with his holding in the lender valued at an estimated R660m. That year African Bank paid an annual dividend of R1.95 a share. By last November, when the company held a rights offer, the value of the stake had shrunk to R274.1m.

Mr Kirkinis has not sold Abil shares in about seven years, based on stock exchange statements.

The lender’s origins go back more than 20 years to when Mr Kirkinis, who had risen to become a GM of UAL, set up Theta Securities with business partner Gordon Schachat in 1993.

Theta, which initially financed and structured deals, bought the failed African Bank’s trading licence in 1998 and changed its name to African Bank Investments Limited a year later, after a combination with three small lenders.

Until recently, Abil did not take deposits, relying instead on stock and bond markets to fund its lending. Abil increased net revenue every year for the past decade.

In a 2012 statement, Mr Kirkinis attributed the company’s fortunes to having "built a robust, well-capitalised and flexible business to position us as the market leader in a larger, more competitive unsecured credit market".

As recently as February, Mr Kirkinis was talking up Abil’s pros-pects. "Our strategic actions undertaken in 2013 and the improvement in the quality of new business written, are expected to produce improved results in the second half," he said in a February 5 statement.

"Abil and its people are refocused and re-energised, committed to its purpose of improving the lives of millions of ordinary South Africans by providing access to affordable financial services and responsible credit."

By May, it became clear the optimism had been misplaced. The lender posted a record financial first-half loss of R4.38bn as bad debts jumped. On May 30, Moody’s downgraded its foreign credit rating to junk. It had become evident to some investors that the lender’s self-professed goal of improving the lives of its clients had gone awry.

The chief investment officer of Futuregrowth Asset Management, Andrew Canter, said in October that high-interest loans had begun to "cripple" people. The Cape Town-based bond investor started exiting Abil last year, after its funds focusing on social development stopped buying debt from unsecured lenders.

By the end of June, almost one in every three loans was going bad, according to Abil’s August 6 statement. "The only weakness that Leon has is that he believes too much in himself and very little in people giving him advice," says the former head of risk for Abil, Tami Sokutu, who se African Bank shares were once worth R150m.

Mr Sokutu, who quit in February after 12 years as chief risk officer, says he warned Mr Kirkinis in 2009 that the bank needed to provide new services, such as deposit taking, to reduce its reliance on unsecured lending.

Mr Sokutu has also been criticised — the Sunday Times reported that he said in an interview he did not care if poor people were overindebted. He has declined to comment on that report.

